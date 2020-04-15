I hope all you Readers and your families enjoyed the Easter holiday weekend despite the Coronavirsus Pandemic. I did! On Saturday night preceding Eater Sunday I had the wonderful privilege of hearing a large choir via TV, sing “The Hallelujah Chorus!” Handel’s “Messiah” is one of my favorite musicals. I’m always overwhelmed with joy when I hear the “Hallelujah Chorus.” I stand at attention when I hear it.
One young mother of three children told me that since it was forecast to be stormy weather on Easter Sunday, they (she and her husband) celebrated with their children on Saturday. They hid the Easter eggs in their front yard so as to obey the “Stay at Home” order.
I want to pay tribute in memoriam to Jimmy Griffitt, age 86, of Ohatchee, AL who passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home. Jimmy was born and reared in Coal City. He attended Coal City School. He was my classmate and friend. After school days, he joined the U.S. Navy and served 28 years. In the 1990s he and his wife of sixty-three years, Jeanne’, came to Broken Arrow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Wattsville/Coal City, and joined in the singing (and of course, playing the musical instruments) for the Gospel-Blue Grass Musicals which were held every fourth Friday night. Jimmy was a fantastic banjo player! That was his talented. Ben Windsor, who was Jimmy’s classmate and friend, too, was the Director of these special events. All of us who went to these will long remember Jimmy playing the banjo, as well as some of the others who played guitars, fiddle, bass, etc., instruments.
Other then his wife, survivors are two sons, one daughter, two brothers, Billy Griffitt and Joe Griffitt. Our prayers and condolences are with Jimmy’s family.
Happy birthday to my grandson, Ben Scott, son of my son, Carlos B. Scott and the late Karen Phillips Scott, April 20!
When you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you!
