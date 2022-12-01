Sew Nice Embroidery in Ashville is selling holiday t-shirts with the caption “Christmas is Better in a Small Town”.
The shirt speaks the truth.
Ashville has many events at the historic town square, something rarely seen in larger cities. Parking is free and easy and not terribly crowded.
These events generate revenue necessary for small communities. Saturday, Gorgas Market will host its Annual Christmas at the Market at 9 a.m. Afterwards is Ashville Christmas on the square followed by the parade. Vendors and food trucks will be on hand to feed hungry shoppers. Starshine Faces, another local business, will be there painting faces and twisting balloons for children.
This weekend provides great opportunities for residents to celebrate the holiday season with events unique to small towns. Support your community identity. Because these events are unique to you. Enjoy!
