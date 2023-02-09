The verdict is in. Six more weeks of winter. Although some have questioned the validity of the predictions of ground rodents.
The athletic scholarships received by Emma’s Drinkard and Joe Stevens have not prevented either from giving their all for the rest of their high school careers. Drinkard placed fourth in her class and competition at the State Indoor Tournament. Stevens beat a personal and a school record by running 800m in the lightening speed of two minutes and nine seconds.
The Pell City Line Dancers have raised a lot of money for worthy causes. This time, they won’t be dancing. From Feb. 16-18, they will be holding a yard sale at Celebrations in Pell City. Like this year’s Dancing with Our Stars, proceeds will go to Pell City Police Department. For more details, call Katie Dunn 205-362-7208.
The JJ Weeks was started because his church needed a band. He and band mates Jon Poole, David Hart, and Cody Preston formed to fill that need. Since then, their songs have been on the sound tracks of films. Their single, “Let Them See You,” was on Billboards National Christian Audience for 29 weeks.
They will be at the Healing Place Church Ashville campus on Feb. 25. They can be purchased online at those thpst.clair.com//jjweeks. Or pick them up at any Healing Place campus. Great Valentine’s gift.
But this holiday is not just for sweethearts. Pick up a form from Ashville Middle School to send your student a special gift and raise money for the middle and high schools. Father’s, don’t forget to dance with your daughters. Help a homebound mature citizen to the Senior Center for a game of “Name That Love Song.”
It is a time for love and we hope you have a lovely week, Ashville.
