Ashville High School sport teams are celebrating senior nights. The softball team celebrated with a win over Victory Christian. Way to go, ladies!
Want to see pictures? Check out Asheville Athletics Facebook page. There are many more than one team courtesy of Becky Staples Photography. Staples is not only a talented photographer, but a dedicated and involved Ashville parent.
The Ashville High School Archery team has advanced to Nationals in Kentucky. However, they need help to get there. Any individual or small business interested in sponsoring should private message the archery team for a sponsorship form.
It is springtime in St. Clair County. That means a full community calendar. So poise your fingers over your keys — or for us old folks, pens over paper — because they are filling up fast.
Friday, April 28, is the St.Clair County Future Farmers of America Auction and Banquet. It begins at 5 p.m. in the lunchroom of St. Clair County High School, 16700 U S. 411, Odenville.
On Saturday, May 6, Shake the Shack is hosting a community event beginning at 11 a.m. There will be several bands on stage and food trucks in the parking lot. Wrist bands are $15. There are also vendor spots available. Contact he shack for vendor forms.
You may want to get started on your costume for Mermaids and Mateys Day and Walking Parade at Logan Martin Lake on May 13. More information as the date approaches.
Whew! Pace yourselves Ashville. The season has only just begun.
