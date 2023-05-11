The warmer weather and South Alabama sun could not stop the Bulldog Track and Field Team at the state tournament in Gulf Shores. Greyson Simpson came in fourth for javelin and set a school record. The girls relay team hit the podium again for third place: Emma Drinkard took third in the 400m dash.
Drinkard has won many medals and will attend Jacksonville State this Fall. The Lady dog was awarded a track and field four year scholarship. Good luck Emma. You will be missed and it will require fast feet to fill your shoes
Horsepen 40 is known all over the country for its natural beauty, history, various animal and wildlife and rock formations. Travel guides list it as a must see in Alabama. Hikers Guide voted it number one in the state l.
In St. Clair County it is a favorite spot for field trips. The park has designated the last Wednesday of the month as Homeschool Day. Kids under 10 are free. For more information call 205-256-5648.
Ashville Elementary still has openings for preK. The child must be four by September 1, 2023. Register at https://preK.alacede.org.
There is much to do in St. Clair County this weekend. It is the annual Lakefest and Boat Race. There will be boat races, parade walks, live Music and more. Sounds like a great place for Dad and the kids to take Mom.
Have a great weekend, Ashville, a good week and a happy Mother’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.