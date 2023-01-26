This city has so many talented young athletes, sometimes this column reads more like a sports page.
Bulldawg Ashton Mostello will become a Tiger in Fall of 2023. He has signed on to play football at Campbell’s University in Kentucky. He will be doing so on an athletic scholarship making his school and city proud and saving his parents no small amount of money.
The Boys and Girls Basketball teams sent the Ragland Purple Devils to the deep blue sea. The girls with a final score of 47-32. The boys won by, to put it mildly, a wide margin of 65-29. At Hanceville, the girls and the junior varsity triumphed with only one loss for the Bulldogs. The wrestling team took the county crown.
Well done! Accolades! Kudos! These kids are running this columnist out of ways to say congratulations.
Ashville students are successful in so many ways. It may be opinion, but it is a difficult one to argue that being a youth here is a positive experience. To host a student from another country and allow him or her to have that experience may be the nicest thing to do for that child. and you get to learn about another country and culture in a way one cannot do from books. Go to What’s Happening in Ashville 35953 to learn how.
Valentine’s Day is still a few weeks away. But many men are already wondering what to get their wives and sweethearts. Flowers and candy are great ... unless she has allergies and is on a diet. Why not think outside the heart shaped box and support Ashville at the same time?
On Feb. 3, local artist, Courtney Mae Bollwin will be teaching couples how to make artwork for each other. Register now. There’s only a few spots left. The cost is $60 per couple. The time spent together and the gifts made are priceless.
