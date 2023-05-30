Just when we thought the city could not get any better, there is a movement for a local theater. We’ve seen what The Bowtie Theater Company can do. Imagine what can come from a theater that involves all the citizens.
Local theater brings culture to a community. It is education in theatrical literature. Often, local theaters raise just enough to support themselves.
However, it is possible to turn a profit. Sponsorship by local businesses. Offering to hang plaques, pictures of donors. Many theaters auction off props that proud parents, cast members or anyone who wants a souvenir of a production.
There is also what is called the save a seat proposal. A patron purchases a chair. It is engraved with his or her name. They can gift it to anyone for any production.
Increased traffic brings more customers to local businesses. It can be a great way to raise money for worthy causes. Do a good deed by seeing a show and having a great time.
If nothing else, it brings members of the community together. Putting on a production from auditions to production is no small task. But it is a labor of love that bonds everyone involved.
Have a child with tragically unseen talent? A desire to be in the footlights? Maybe you would just like to be a spectator.
Go to “What’s Happening in Ashville” Facebook page. There is a link to the interest form. Answer a few questions and click send
And, just like that, you’re a supporter of the arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.