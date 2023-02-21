The Ashville High School Wrestling Team beat bigger schools again to make it to the Alabama High School Sports Association’s state championship. Brady Thrash came in third and Mason Wilson placed fourth in their divisions. Very impressive on the state level, Gentleman.
The Healing Place St.Clair County Ashville Campus is hosting their food bank the fourth Saturday of every month. This Saturday, it begins at 9 a.m. and lasts as long as the supplies do. Those who wish to participate by helping to distribute should arrive early to 90 Sheffield Dr.
The pandemic, the rising cost of gas therefore transportation, bird flu and other factors have caused food prices to rise. Fortunately, Ashville has many opportunities to give: The Blessing Box, several church organizations and more. According to Feeding America.org, the best foods to donate are pizza, pasta, canned meats and stews, non perishables that stick to the ribs. No better way to beat the winter weather blues than helping others.
A close second is a change of scenery, socializing and exercising. The senior center has an exercise class every Thursday at 10 a.m. It is not just for seniors. Everyone is welcome.
This at 10:30 a.m., The St.Clair Forestry Planning Commission is holding a workshop. Experts will talk about forestry and wildlife programs.
Perfect for a city with so much natural beauty.
