Congratulations to the Ashville High School Baseball team for their hard won series win over Hanceville. The Dogs beat Hanceville on Senior Night with a final score of 12-2. Then, they lost 10-7 the second game but came back in game three to win the series 14-9.
Well done to the AHS Girls Golf Team. They beat Fayetteville at Farm Links with a final score of 50-64.
Everybody knows The Bulldog Bowtie Theater Company brought down the house at CEPA with more than 200 in the audience for every performance. On April 6, they gave one last performance and received a standing ovation. Bravo and Brava!
The eggs have been hidden hunted and found. New dresses and suits purchased and worn. But the April excitement in Ashville is far from over.
The St. Clair County Historical Society will hold its meeting in Ashville in April 22. The subject is one Howard Thomas Wallace. Wallace was a wanted fugitive and the subject and the man hunt that extended over the entire Eastern United States. He escaped the long arm of the law more than once and lived with his family for a while in St. Clair County. This meeting sounds criminally interesting.
April 22 is also the night of the drawing for dinner for two courtesy of The Ashville Sports Foundation. Good luck to everyone who bought tickets. Your money went to a worthy cause. So, even if you don’t win, Ashville does!
