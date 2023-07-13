That time of year is here. Some anticipated. Some dread it. But students and parents can’t escape it: back to school.
Pens Pencils every conceivable kind and color of markers regular and fluorescent and pouches to keep them in. Lunch fees parking fees locker fees student IDs. and that doesn’t include new clothes. Items your kids will swear “Absolutely everybody has but me!”
A free public school education gets more costly every year.
Fortunately the Wildflower Salon is hosting “Back to School Bash. Drop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Aug. 5. Free food, snow cones, hair tensile and inflatables for the kids. Free school supplies and haircuts to lighten parents’ loads. Sounds like this bash can’t be beat
School supply lists can be found on the St Clair County Board of education app. You may find it easier to go to the what’s happening in Ashville page. Become a member and you can ask for any grade. Someone will almost certainly answer you.
Have a good week Ashville and soak up all the summer fun you can while it lasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.