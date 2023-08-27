Springville Library held a homeschool breakfast Aug. 2.
Springville Elementary hosted “Fairy Tales and Tall Tales” Dress Up Day from students’ favorite books in second grade on Aug. 25.
Springville High School Volleyball kicked off its season against Gadsden City Aug. 24 as they defend their 5A State Title for the 2023-24 Season.
SYSA, Springville Youth Soccer Storm Academy teams traveled to Guntersville on Aug.12 for The Conners Island Soccer Jamboree.
Springville Football Schedule
9/1 at Mortimer Jordan
9/8 Leeds
9/15 at Southside
9/22 Alexandria (HC)
9/29 at Oneonta
10/6 Moody
10/13 at Lincoln
10/27 at SC County
11/3 Pell City (Senior Night)
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Middle School Tennis Clinics for students in grades 6th-8th. Clinics will be held on Sept. 7, 21, 28 and Oct. 5. The cost for all 4 clinics is $40. For any additional questions, please reach out to rhopkins@cityofspringville.com or call our office at 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions.
