The Springville Baseball Teams and Coach Ford volunteered to clean up the Youth Baseball Fields and do yard work for some elderly citizens while on winter break as a volunteer project.
Four SMS students in Mrs. Wilkerson’s art class were selected to represent the school in the St Clair County Superintendent Art Show. The selected students will advance to the State show and will have their works displayed in Montgomery: 7th & 8th grade (Category 1) First Place: Skylar Bush for Vase of Flowers; Second Place: Maci Nolan for Marilyn; 7th and 8th grade (Category 2), First Place: Whitley Robertson for Biltmore Ceiling Second Place: Jonna Lyn Hodges for Neely Henry Sunset.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, Al-126 trooped the colors for the Chelsea Christmas Parade 2022 on Dec. 21.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, Al-126 closed out the year with an awards ceremony, dinner, dancing and demonstrations at Mathews Manor Annual CAP Christmas Ball.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort and understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Jan. 6 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 7 Writers Group 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 9 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 10 Healthy Desserts Class 10 a.m.
Jan. 13 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 17 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 20 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 23 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 24 Babies & Books Class 10 a.m.
Jan. 27 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 30 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 31 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.