I hope everyone had a wonderful and glorious Christmas and a Happy New Year. Please remember the reason for the season: the birth of Christ. Yes, Christmas is over, but the manger in Bethlehem really happened. Never forget that Jesus came down for us. God is so good. and hope you ate plenty of black-eyed peas and greens.
Thought for today: Is your soul secure? Jesus said, “for what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26). (Franklin Graham)
Last year is gone and we’re into the New Year. We’ve had some good memories and some sad moments. However, we must look ahead. Expect 2022 to be a good year. Feeling a little burnt out from the holiday excitement. Light a peppermint candle to help feel better. The smell of mint has been shown to lower anxiety and fatigue and even suppress the appetite. and it makes your house smell so good.
Happy birthday to Maycie Thomas, Alicia Burch, Amy Stinson, Lisa Phillips, Justin Gray, Karen Hollis Vardaman, Janet Weldon Jones, Joey Cobb, Billy Davenport, Sarah Peoples Julia Allred, Ivijay Causey, Hannah Tims, Lillian Coleman, Bobby Walker, Donnie Todd, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Judy Burch, Erskine Funderburg, Pete Rich, Gaston Williams, and my grandson, Marty Snow whose birthday is the 15th.
Congratulations to my granddaughter, Kayla Byrd and husband Beaux, on their beautiful new baby girl. Hadley Nicole was born on Dec. 20. Proud grandparents are Tommy and Annette Snow, Dana Byrd, and Lance Byrd.
Christmas Break is over, and school starts back. I know lot of people may be sick, so if not feeling better, stay inside and stay warm. Pell City School System started back today, the 5th, except for the Duran Jr. Highs. Please refer to their Facebook pages or information sent out a few weeks ago.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., the Pell City Historical Society will host an informative free Seminar featuring guest speaker, Dr. Ashley Dumas. It will be held at the Venue on 20th, 10 20th St. S, in Pell City. There will be light refreshments and a door prize gift basket draw.
Attend the Third Thursday in Historic Downtown Pell City for specials, sales, and fun beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Then attend the Power Lunch, Excellence in Leadership, in the Fellowship Hall at Eden Westside Baptist Church on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 12-1 p.m. RSVP to JCIMPACTMINISTRIES@GMAIL.COM. Sponsored by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Join the Pell City Chamber Business Builder Breakfast at Talladega Superspeedway, hosted at the Superspeedway within the NEW Talladega Garage Experience on Jan. 26th from 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Learn About NASCAR and East Central Alabama-The History and its impact on Alabama’s Legacy. Hospitality Opportunities at Talladega-the new place to do business in East Alabama. Networking for your business, door prizes, and special guest speaker Jacob Carlisle, Senior Director of Sales, NASCAR Southeast. This event is FREE, but seating is limited, and registration is required. Breakfast is sponsored by Talladega Superspeedway.
Tristen Gressett was honored at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He got his own display in the museum, as well as his own personalized brick. Congratulations, Tristen.
The Pell City Lady Panthers Basketball team is doing great. They beat Chelsea 40-38 in the championship game in the Pell City Christmas Classic. Reagan Tarver was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. They are an exciting team to watch and will be playing more games this week.
The PCHS Varsity boys are playing really good too with a record of 12-6. Come out and support these teams and experience the “Panther Pit.”
And congratulations to the Pell City High School Wrestling Team, who for the first time in school history, won the 6A Region 6 Wrestling Championship.
The Duran North Scholars’ Bowl Team was recognized at the December school board meeting for their undefeated season, including a league championship title. Members include: Jett Sudiarnamayasa, Tomazz Jackson, Savannah Lee, Nava Younes, Julia Marcus and sponsor Mr. Jacob Stanley.
Also, the Civic Center offers Yoga classes and Pilates each week. Check out the website https://pellcity.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar to find out about all the happenings at the Civic Center.
Remember: Nothing’s too big or too small to bring before Him in prayer--He hears you whether it feels like it or not. (Joyce Meyer)
God bless you. I pray that this new year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Call me at 338-5590 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or you can email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
