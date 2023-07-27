Tax-free school supplies day has come and gone. Parents are scrambling for all the documents and fees they need first registration. It’s less than a week away.
But there is still summer fun to be had and very soon.
On July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deerman’s chapel is holding a one-day vacation Bible School. There will be Kona ice and a water slide. Students are asked to bring towels sunscreen and swimsuits: No two pieces please.
Everyone is invited. Lunch is provided. Private message Dewayne plus Karen Bentley with your child’s information to register and for more information about the event.
On the same day and at the same time is Mount Zion’s Youth Day Life. The theme is getting to know Jesus in your youth. There will be inflatables for the kids, food, fun, fellowship, music and more.
Everyone is invited to this one too. No registration is necessary. Just show up! The address is 33540 US highway 31 Ashville.
Life is about to get a whole lot easier. Maybe even a little frantic for students and their parents. Wouldn’t it be nice to just take one day off from everything relating to education and have some good old-fashioned fun? Not worry about anything but how to attend them both?
One would be wise to attend youth day first. Deerman’s has the water slide. You don’t want to show up at Mount Zion all wet.
Suzanne Womack Sellers is still looking for families to host exchange students from other countries. The criteria is not hard to meet. All a household has to do is have a bed for the student, three meals and snacks per day, and transportation to and from school. The students pay for their own personal expenses. Private message Sellers for more information.
If a student from another country is going to experience ours, is there a better place than Ashville?
This little city with all it has to offer and tremendous sense of community represents everything that is good about the United States of America
Have a great week, Ashville!
