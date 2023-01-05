With all the holiday items, some newsworthy items have gone unwritten. Sometimes everything won’t fit. Here are some newsworthy items for the month of December 2022.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced their second list of the best high school football players from all over the state. Greyson Simpson came in second as punter. Way to go, Grey!
Ty Armstrong, former AHS Bulldog football player made the All Conference Team for Birmingham Southern.
Joe Stevens signed with the University of Mobile. He will running for the Rams’ Track and Field teams. Emma Drinkard signed with Jacksonville for a four year scholarship in track and field.
The AHS sports program is entering its 192 year. Over those years, countless student athletes have used what they have learned in high school to attain higher education. Now, you can participate in the program that has fostered so many students’ futures.
Invest in the future of Ashville”s student athletes. Judging from the number of Ashville athletes this column has seen sign for scholarships over the years, it is a sound investment!
