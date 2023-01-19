Congratulations Ashville on our young athletes and actors!
Track and Field Stars Emma Drinkard made the news for receiving athletic scholarships. Drinkard will be attending The University of Jacksonville. Stevens signed on to the University of Mobile. Way to go, Emma and Joe.
Ashville High School is putting on the classic, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” This will be a major production performed at Pell City Civic Center. High media director, Jake Morton says, “These kids work all day and even on their off days. I’m beyond amazed at how this is turning out.”
They have the cast. They have the commitment. and thanks to a $1,500 donation from CEPA, they have the cash. Mark your calendars for March 10, 11, and 12. This major production is a must-see.
Daddies and daughters, The McCain Memorial Library is hosting its Father-Daughter Dance Feb. 11 from 6-8 p.m. Buy tickets at the library. The cost is $16 per father and one daughter and $5 for each additional girl. This includes a photo and goody bag.
Some of you have more than one daughter. Or you might not want to buy a fancy dress for younger girls who will outgrow them, there is always Twice Blessed Consignment Shop in Pell City. Also, Springville Middle School is having a consignment sale for prom, pageant and assorted dress for assorted dresses Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Little ones only stay little for a little while. As quick as the flutter of a Hummingbird’s wings, her name will be in this column for signing on for her own scholarship. and that photo will be one of your most prized possessions.
