This column has already covered two Back to School events. The Wildflower Salon and New Haven Baptist Church. Both are on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.and last until 5 p.m.
If you go to one or both, conserve your energy. This is Ashville. So there is no surprise that another will be held the very next day.
Hello Baptist Church, 3574 US highway 231 Ashville, is holding its Back to School Bash bash Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. There will be baptisms school supplies food and more. For more information call 205-594-4888.
Ashville is also working on a different kind of back to school event — the reunion of Ashville High School graduates of 1971. They are looking for help locating graduates who joined the armed forces, women who got married and changed their names etc. They are also looking for teachers from 1st-12th grade.
No date has been set at this time. To follow for information, or join the effort, there is a post on What’s Happening in Ashville 3593 Facebook page. Also on the page is a link to buy tickets to SpongeBob the Musical.
Performances for this award-winning musical will be Aug. 11-12 at 7 p.m. There will be a matinee on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. Performances will be in Gadsden, 981 George Wallace Drive. For more information go to artalive children’stheater.weebly.com.
Have a great week Ashville.
