Christmas in the Pines is alive with Christmas lights and more at 1830 Pinedale Road. The gates open every night at 5 p.m. Santa will be there every Saturday throughout December. Take the kids. Go as a couple or even alone for this free drive thru extravaganza.
The Birmingham Mom’s Collective is a local website by and for local moms. They focus on, among other things, local events. They say the Pell City Parade is “A sight to behold.”
This year’s theme is “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” in honor of our veterans. Floats, convertibles, Shriners and Santa travel through downtown Pell City. Be there Friday night at 7 p.m. to see what is one of the largest parades in the region. It isn’t in Ashville, but holiday spirit knows no city limits!
Sew Nice Embroidery is having an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Take the kids to make a Christmas t-shirt or custom ornament. Apple cider, hot chocolate and a great gift idea for the grandparents!
And when you’re done there, head to your downtown for Christmas on the Square. Food trucks and vendors open at 1 p.m. Free pictures with Santa at 2 p.m. Free face painting and balloon twisting by Starshine Faces. The parade starts at 5 p.m.
All this free stuff! The spirit of Christmas is giving! Have a holly, jolly weekend Ashville.
