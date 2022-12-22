Another year has come and gone. There will be much to celebrate the new one. Still, a look back at 2022 is in order.
Ashville was accepted into Alabama’s Communities for Excellence, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living in smaller communities.
The wrestling team got a particular honor when Senator Shay Shelnut stopped by to congratulate them on a new season.
Ashville has a bigger, better library thanks to the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. McCain.
Spring saw events, fundraisers and celebrations from Easter egg hunts to festivals complete with vendors, carnival rides and outdoor concerts at places like Horse Pens 40 and Greensport Marina.
Ashville celebrated July 4th on the square with food, fun and fireworks.
Sadly, the John Looney House caught fire in August. However the St. Clair Historical Society is working hard to restore it. “We have $70,000,” said a member. “We need between 200,000 and 220,000, but we’ve applied for grants and will start working on fundraisers after the first of the year.”
In November, Ashville celebrated its Bicentennial Bash with all the fan fair at once in a lifetime event like this holiday deserved.
In December, we met Sherri Baird. The woman who is entirely responsible for Christmas in the Pines and every other holiday in that neighborhood. She does all the buying, the decorating and everything else from hiding 1,000 eggs on Easter, to baking 300 cookies at Christmas,”Just to spread joy to the city of Ashville.”
So exciting to see what 2023 will bring!
