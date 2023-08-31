Everybody knows what the Bulldog Bow Tie theater can do. This year, it’s joining the Alabama conference of theater summit. This may give them the chance to to compete at the Trumbauer Festival.
The Will Trumbauer festival has been educating students in the theatrical arts at the high school level and holding competitions since 1940. They have competitions in universities across the state and one statewide competition. The festival consists of 30 individual events a one-act place festival and a studio theater one act play festival.
Congratulations to Ashville High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams. The varsity beat the St. Clair County High School Saints. The junior varsity took down Springville to win the Sardis Lion individual championship. Way to go ladies!
The football team fought hard, but fell to the Saints 41-24. Next week, they play the Golden Bears at Lincoln.
It was a mixer for small businesses in Springville Aug. 23. For those who missed it, there will be another on Sept. 23. The address is 6415 US highway 11.
The Ashville High School fishing team is looking for business sponsors. Do you have your company name or logo on one of their jerseys? Email ahsbulldogfishing@yahoo.com for more information.
Ready to hit the water? Be sure to check the coosa riverkeeper before you go.
