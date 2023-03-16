Ashville High School honored its senior soccer players and track and field team. Recently, the soccer team beat Cornerstone 7-0. These seniors will be missed.
Another shout out for a shutout goes to the AHS softball team. They took down Susan Moore 17-0. Way to go, ladies. If only we could all throw like these girls.
The deadline for junior high girls to enter The Most Distinguished Young Woman of St. Clair County is April 15. Many colleges offer scholarships to these winners. Dominique Verville, the current Miss Historic Springville, placed second in the 2020 Most Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama in 2020. She also won interview and fitness, taking home $12,000 in scholarship money. To apply, go to mostdistinguishedyw.com. Call 205-917-1780 for more information.
Don’t forget Hiking Hunt at Horse Pen 40 on Friday They are also taking reservations for cabins during Spring Break...which is just around the corner.
On March 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. more than eight ministries will host an event on Ashville’s town square. American Idol contestant, Corey Curtis and Christian Hip Hop artist, Just Cordell will be there. There will also be food, music, dramas, give always and more.
Sounds like fun for the whole family ... the whole Ashville family. Enjoy your week, Ashville and Happy St. Patrick’s day!
