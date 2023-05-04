The Ashville High School track and field team has gone and run it again.
The girls team placed second and the boys placed fourth at Lincoln. From sectionals to state where they will almost certainly make a big splash in Gulf Shores. Best of luck, runners!
More congratulations to the Ashville lady dogs. The softball team took down the Gadsden City Titans 20-3. The girl golfers beat Sardis to go 4-1 for the season.
Registration for Ashville Parks and Recreation flag football is open until May 14. This is a coed team for ages 5-14. All the games will be on Sunday. For more information, call Ashville Parks and Recreation.
The Ashville Garden Club is having a plant sale on May 6, at Ashville Baptist Church. It starts at 8 a.m. and will last as long as the merchandise. Is there a better way to celebrate spring or Ashville than by picking up a pretty potted plant grown by local gardeners.
Next weekend will be full of fun. There’s a tailgating party at Kun Logan Stadium. The Logan Martin Lake fest & Boat Show will be May 12-14. More on that in next week’s column. But it is advisable not to make other plans.
There may still be a chill in the air, but water weather is nearly here.
