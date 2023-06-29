Congratulations to the Ashville High School Boys Soccer team. Twenty-three players were recognized for their performance by St. Clair County All County Honors. The names are too numerous to mention. But they know who they are.
The AHS Bulldog Band has been working hard this Summer. Members returned from two weeks at Leadership and Auxiliary Camp at Auburn University. Before that was a week at Spirit Camp at JSU. Can’t wait to seeing what this already award winning bunches of marching music makers, dancers and color guard can do come football season.
People celebrate holidays in all sorts of ways. Some open presents Christmas Eve. Others eat fish on Thanksgiving like the Pilgrims. If the 4th of July means barbeque to you and you would rather purchase than prepare, please patronize Shaws BBQ. They serve quality food at a reasonable price and are a big supporter of Ashville Athletics. Support your teams. Get good eats. Start a tradition that can’t be beat.
One tradition commonly related to the upcoming holiday is fireworks. and St. Clair County has more displays than you can shake a dynamite stick at. The one at Lakeside Park in Pell City is sired in many state travel guides as a local must see. But does anyone celebrate anything like this city?
Usually, Ashville celebrates in the historic town square. But it won’t hold this year’s July 4th extravaganza. Be at the Ashville Sports Complex at 7 p.m. There will be live music from AHS Loud Rumor and Kevin Moore. Starshine Faces will be there to twist balloons for the kids. The Fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.
This is a free event. But don’t forget cash for the food trucks and lawn chairs. All that celebrating will surely work up an appetite and knock you off your feet!
Happy Independence Day Ashville!
