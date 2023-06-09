Congratulations to Walker Griffin Greyson Simpson Auggie Lemons Garrett Spears and Ryan Mathews for making the Greater Gadsden All-Boys Soccer team. A special kudos to Caylee Gonzalez for being the only female to make the girls’ team and just a freshman.
There is interest in community theater in Ashville. History shows that if the citizens want it, odds are they will get it. Unless and until, the children do not have to do without.
Gadsden Theater Company is hosting a kids theater work shop June 17. Kids will learn to “tap into their imagination and think on their feet” at this workshop taught by award winning theatrical teachers, Josh Beach and Meg Smirh-Beach. For those who have not registered, the fee is $45. There is a link to join on Ashville’s Facebook page
To many of us, Summer means swimming. and St. Clair County has many natural bodies of water. However, levels of E. coli are a real concern. Fortunately, there is The Coosa Riverkeeper. This is a report on E. coli levels of nearly every creek pond lake and river in and around St. Clair County. It is updated weekly. It can also be found on Ashville’s Facebook page. Or look up Coosa Riverkeeper online to swim safely this season.
For all you vendors, there are still spaces at the arts and crafts show at the Walmart in Springville on June 24. Call Aime Moore at 205-467-6656.
Or email aimemoore8013@yahoo.com.
Everyone else might want to put this date on their calendar. The proceeds go to benefit Children’s Hospital. The event is in Springville. But a fun way to raise money for a worthy cause could not be more Ashvillian!
