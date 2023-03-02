Congratulations to the Ashville Soccer and Baseball teams. The kickers took down Cornerstone Christian 10-0. The hitters bested Jacksonville Christian 4-3 and Southeastern 5-1.
Argo Equipment sponsored the soccer game. Shaws BBQ presented the baseball game. Farmwife& Company has also been a supporter of Ashville athletics. Now, they are selling Ashville Bulldog hoodies. Keep the kids warm. Show your fandom. Support the supporters. Win. Win....just like the teams.
A week from tomorrow, AHS Theater Company goes on stage to perform Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The kids have worked long and hard. Ashvillians will surely support them like the athletes. Except, in athletics, no one wants anyone to break a leg.
The next city council meeting will be Monday, March 13 at City Hall. The meeting begins at 6:00. Zoning laws will be discussed. There will be an open forum.
Anyone planning on entering The St. Clair County Rodeo may want to start planning now. Five person teams, one female per team required, will compete for cash and prizes. The limit is six teams. To register, call Dale Stubbs at 205-903-6743.
More information on the event as the date approaches. That date is April 1,2023. However, it is our considered opinion that there is no fooling.
