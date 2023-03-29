Those who missed the Ashville High School Bulldog Bowtie Theater Company’s production, fret not. They will be holding a repeat performance Thursday, April 6 at 8 a.m. There will be a concession stand serving snacks and slushies. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 adults.
Congratulations to Hannah Dweese. Miss Dweese was one of six to win a Hall of Fame scholarship. We cannot wait to follow her college career and beyond.
The Ashville High School softball team hit it out of the park against Good Hope. Final score was 9-1. The AHS golf team bested The St.Clair County Saints by 27 strokes. Impressive, but not surprising. One might even say par for the course.
Anyone wait til the last minute to hide eggs? Let the AHS dance line do it for you. Thirty eggs are $25, 50 are $45. Go big and get 70 for $65. Call 205-837-9955 or email antoniamickle4@yahoo.com. All orders must be in by April 3.
The Looney House is no longer a danger to enter. A crew has been working on it for weeks. They are rebuilding the logs. According to member, Frank Waid, “This is the hardest part.” The St Clair Historical Society says, “It will be rebuilt.”
