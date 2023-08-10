It feels like the Bulldog days of summer. But some of the events of autumn will come before the season. Still, it is time to plan and save for the one thing almost all kids care about: clothes.
But not every family can afford new clothes at retail prices. Fortunately, St. Clair County has plenty of places to buy gently used clothing.
America’s Thrift Store is the biggest. Donate and shop because there is much to see and buy. Consignment stores are better for formal wear. That way the donor might get a little money back. A lot of churches have clothes give-a-ways.
Or you can go out on your own.
As the prices of kids’ clothing goes up, so do the amount of clothes swaps across the county. Each donor gets a token per item of clothing donated. In the interest of fairness, each token can purchase one item of clothing.
First, find a location large enough to display the clothes. Then publicize: email, letters, flyers, invitations. Make sure you have supplies.
These include hangers, garment bags, plastic bags, large trash bags. Cinsider offering bottled water and snacks.
The amount of helpers depends on the size of the swap meet. For everyone who just wishes to donate without swapping, count those clothes and save those tokens for people who volunteered their time.
Clothes are important, especially to teenagers. But a clothing swap is more than that. It is an event for a close community to become even closer.
How very Ashvillian.
