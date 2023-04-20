The Ashville High School soccer team out kicked the St. Clair County Saints 4-1. A victory for all, especially the seniors. This was the last on the AHS soccer team and they will remember it fondly.
The high school golfers bested St. Clair, but fell to Lincoln. The ladies won both.
Golf teams in high school often don’t always get the same recognition as others. Ashville’s bow and arrow boys and girls have their own newsworthy story.
Jake Cash shot 325 at the National Archery in Schools Program competition. Between 200-250 is considered a good score. It is also inspiring because he had a broken elbow.
Jake, you have shown every quality it takes to succeed in sports and life: dedication, determination, and good old-fashioned hard work. You didn’t let your set back set you back. Your school and community are proud.
Now, take care of that arm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.