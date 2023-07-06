Congratulations and welcome to Ashville High School’s new football coach and athletic director, Kuriakius Shepard. A meet and greet was held at Ma Casita Mexican Restaurant in Ashville. Pictures can be seen on Ashville Athletics Facebook page courtesy of Becky Staples photography.
“It feels good to be here with the community and guide the young people to success,” says coach Shepard. “I’m ready to work.”
Ashville’s ice cream shop is a supporter of Ashville Athletics. Their newest is Raspberry Roadrunner.
Beginning Friday at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Hope House Thrift Store will be accepting donations. Drop off times will be Friday and Saturday during these hours from now on. Drop off clean clothes in good condition at 1001 Lunch Avenue, Oneonta 351221.
Independence Day is over. But you didn’t think the celebrations were, did you? Be at Moody Municipal Park this Saturday at 5 p.m. for inflatables, food trucks and more. The fireworks display will be at 9 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the Blount County Arts Council Railroad exhibition July 14-15. Come see the model railroads. Tickets are $5 for one day, $8 for two. Children under three are free. But advance tickets at blountcountyartscouncil.com or pay at the door.
Enjoy these summer celebrations while you can. They may be the last before school starts in August. It’s hard to believe it is close to that time again.
But time flies in a place that puts the fun in functions!
