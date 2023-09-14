Congratulations to Ashville’s eight and younger girls softball team. They won all four games to win the USSA tournament. We can’t wait to see what these young ladies do in the future.
Local sponsors would help get these girls to the next level. Just a little money could go a long way toward advertising your business and helping these young ladies succeed.
Congratulations to Ashville High School’s lady dogs for winning the Munford gold bracelet championship.
Well done to Braxton Strickland. He won this week’s lunchroom legend award. Cafeteria workers say he goes, “above and beyond to be helpful.”
It is only September, but for high school seniors it is not too early to be thinking about college. Today there is a representative from Troy University meeting with the students. On Sept. 25 another college representative will be on campus.
And then there’s homecoming. Dress up days, pep rally and parade. This will be more than enough to get the whole town’s school spirit up!
Joe Stevens is a former Ashville High School cross country star. His name has a appeared in this column many times. Stevens is now a student at the University of Mobile. He just finished his first race as a college student coming in 4th overall and set a personal best of 15:57.9.
The Ashville Parks and Recreation department has an impressive new employee in Amy Green, a native of Steele. She has a public relations degree and more than 20 years experience. The department is “beyond excited to have her.”
This little city has a lot to be excited about this week.
