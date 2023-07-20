According to USA Today parents spent an average of $168 per child for school supplies during the 2022 2023 school year. That is actually 5% less than in the previous year. People are learning how and when to save money without cutting corners or compromising their children’s education.
They are buying generic. They are taking stock of what they already have at home especially big ticket items such as laptops and calculators. Sometimes kids can make do with the old ones until Black Friday. That isn’t very far away. You can also download coupons or use school supply buying apps; School Supply, RetailMeNot or Bank of Mom just to name a few.
Still some parent simply can’t afford $168. Multiply that by two or more children in large families and you’re looking at a King’s ransom.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, New Haven Baptist Church (11831 County road 31, Ashville) is holding a free school supply giveaway. It begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon.
If you wish to donate school supplies you can take them directly to the church.
Michelle Rogers has an Amazon wish list for school supplies on what’s happening in Ashville Facebook page. Just click and buy. The supplies will go to the school. Or pick up a few extra notebooks when you’re out shopping for your kids and drop them off at one of Ashville’s schools.
And don’t forget the back to school bash at Wildflower Salon. They will have free school supplies, free haircuts, inflatables, snow cones and more. It is also on the 5th but lasts until 5 p.m. You could definitely attend both.
Have a great week, Ashville. Happy shopping!
