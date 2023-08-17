Ashville Middle School had its first lockdown drill last Friday. This is a practice in case of inclement weather or an intruder in the school. The school administration is wasting no time to ensure the safety of Ashville’s kids.
There has been talk of a community theater in Ashville. Anyone who knows this city knows that if the citizens want it, it will happen. Until then, they have other options.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is the longest running comedy on Broadway. It has been running since 2012 in the United Kingdom. In 2015 it received the Lawrence Olivier award. It is a must see. Thanks to power system services and the Blount County Arts Council, it can be seen. Performances will be from Sept. 8-17. There will be more information as the dates approach.
For those of you who would rather be on the stage than in the audience, check out Pell City players Facebook page. They will be holding auditions for “On Golden Pond” Aug. 26.
Hunters will definitely want to mark Sept. 2 on their calendar. There will be a dove hunt on Happy Knoll Road. It begins at noon and last until sunset. For more information, call Lamar Bramlett at 205-446-2738.
And Ashville has many choices. Enjoy your week. No excuse not to.
