The Ashville Junior Varsity Wrestling Dogs defeated the Ragland Purple Devils 49-40. This sent the to the county championship where they placed fourth. Well done, gentlemen, can’t wait to see what you boys do in high school!
The generous grant from CEPA will go a long way to the Ashville Bowtie Bulldog Theater Company’s Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. However this is a big cast and a big production. More is needed from cowboy hats to interior decor. Donate or just loan until March 22. Private message Terri Duncan Hipps or call the school to see how to help. 205-594-7943.
Anyone in need of pine straw and wishes to donate to a good cause is in luck. The Ashville chapter of Boy Scouts of America are selling bales of pine straw to fund Summer camp and a camping trip to New Mexico. To pick it up, it is $5.50 per bale. Have it delivered for $6.50 per bale or delivered and spread for 7.50 per bale. The last two require a five bale minimum. For more information call 903-343-3633 or email Mistyheartsbooks@gmail.com.
Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away. Many still do not know what to get their sweethearts. How about something of the four legged variety? St. Clair County’s animal shelters are overrun with dogs and cats in need of a good home. Animals that will provide those homes with joy for far longer than flowers and candy lasts or a nice dinner is eaten. As big a present this is to the recipient, it is a far greater one to the gift itself. What better way to celebrate a holiday dedicated to live than a present that will provide unconditional love for years to come?
