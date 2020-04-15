As things seem to be changing daily, please know that we in Alabama Extension are still here to help. We know how much you miss getting together with family, friends and neighbors. Trust me – we miss it too! After all, interacting with a group of folks – large or small, formal or informal - is how we home grounds agents spend many of our days. It is not only what we do, but honestly who we are.
As many of you spend more time at home, your landscape and garden may be getting much more attention than usual. You now have time to get to those garden chores that you never quite finished (or in my case, started) done. You can finally work on that project that has been on your “to-do” list for quite awhile or maybe inspiration hits you, and you launch into something brand new. No matter your mission, Alabama Extension still wants to serve as your “go-to” resource for all things gardening.
A wise person once said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” While we didn’t invent all of the platforms currently being used, we are trying our best to get the most out of each of them. We want to be as accessible and informative as we possibly can during this time of social distancing.
Take a look at all of the ways that the home grounds agents of Alabama Extension are helping your gardens grow! Stay safe and happy gardening!
Get Outside with Alabama Smart Yards
This webinar series is held daily at 11AM via Zoom and discusses various topics related to your landscape and garden. Archived presentations can be found on the Alabama Smart Yards – Alabama Extension Facebook page.
Alabama Garden Chat
This Q&A session is held each Wednesday at 3PM via Zoom. Join agents and fellow gardeners from across the state to discuss what’s going on in your neck of the woods.
Alabama Smart Yards – Alabama Extension Facebook Page
This page is the one stop shop for details regarding all of the events listed above. We also post helpful information about numerous garden topics related to ornamentals, edibles and turf.
Top 5 Plants That You Need to Know Video Series
This Facebook Live weekly series is hosted each Friday at 2PM on the Alabama Smart Yards – Alabama Extension Facebook page. Topics include vegetables, cut flowers, native plants and more.
Planning for the Home Garden
A successful home garden comes with planning and constant attention! You must select the site carefully, plant at the right time, use the right amount of fertilizer, use adapted varieties, control pests; then harvest at the right time. This information is available in our Part I of the Alabama Vegetable Gardener Series which is now available on the Alabama Extension webpage, www.aces.edu and on our Facebook pages too.
If you haven’t already, please visit and “like” our St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office and Alabama Smart Yards—Alabama Extension Facebook pages to easily access all these resources now available to you. If you have questions or need more information, please contact me at (205) 612-9524 or email bao0004@aces.edu.