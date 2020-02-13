Springville High School alum Emma Owen will be competing in the 2020 Miss Alabama Pageant in June. Owen was crowned Miss Walker county in 2019, this pageant is a preliminary pageant for Miss Alabama. Emma’s community leadership and charity program makes her a serious competitor for the almost 100 year old pageant. The Winner of Miss Alabama will move on to compete in the annual Miss America Competition. But, the scholarships give the real incentive for the competition.
Emma works tirelessly with her Nonprofit Organization, Siren Snuggles by Emma Owen. Her organization supports First Responders by collecting small comforting items from community donations.These items are used to calm children the Police Officers come across during stressful situations. All of the items donated are community donations. Monetary donations made to Siren Snuggles are used to purchase additional items. Emma has made Siren Snuggles deliveries to all 50 states in our nation in hopes that Police Officers, FireFighters and Paramedics feel supported by their community. Emma started her Nonprofit Organization in honor of her Grandfather, Carlos Owen, who was sadly killed in the line of duty, along with Robert Bennett and Harley Chisholm on June 17, 2004 in Birmingham’s Westside. The day before Emma’s 4th birthday. Emma honors their ultimate sacrifice in this way to ensure they are Never Forgotten.
Emma’s talent for Miss Alabama is tap dancing. Emma said, “Competing has been a dream of mine for years and it’s an honor to compete for the second year. I highly encourage everyone to come out and watch the competition, as the Miss Alabama Organization always puts on an incredible show. Thank you all for your support. ”Emma would like to thank everyone for welcoming her with open arms as she proudly represents the Walker County community. Emma is also grateful for all the support from the Springville and Argo Areas.
Emma is the daughter of Greg and Deborah Owen, brother and sister-in-law to Adam and Baleigh Owen, Granddaughter to Carol DeVaney, all from Argo, Alabama. Emma is a 2018 Springville High School Graduate and is in her Sophomore year at The University of Alabama at Birmingham, majoring in Communications. Emma is a member of The UAB Kaleidoscope Newspaper as a News Editor and a second year member of UAB Blazerette’s Dance Team. After Graduation, Emma plans to pursue a career in Broadcasting.