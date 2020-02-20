Scholarship. Leadership. Talent. Eleventh grade girls graduating in May 2021, and interested in earning college scholarships through Distinguished Young Women are invited to go www.stclair.al.distinguishedyw.org and click on "Apply Now.” An informational meeting for potential participants and parents will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. at Springville Middle School auditorium. For more information contact stclair@DistinguishedYW.org or 205-915-1780.

