The Home Instead Senior Care® office in Gadsden welcomes a new owner, Brad Cannon.
Cannon is no stranger to senior care, and Home Instead in particular. He has owned and operated Home Instead offices since 2002. He understands the strong family-centered foundation which is important for Home Instead Senior Care.
The Gadsden office will serve seniors and families in Calhoun, Etowah and St. Clair Counties, as well as Blount, Cherokee and Dekalb and is located at 2725 Rainbow Drive in Rainbow City, AL.
“We are excited and humbled to provide care to North Alabama’s seniors,” said Brad Cannon, CEO and Owner. “Our combined years of experience, outstanding Professional CAREGiver training and 24/7 responsiveness will go far in creating relationships of trust and service with our local community.”
Home Instead Senior Care provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. The office serves local families with dedicated staff members and professional CAREGivers. It is part of the largest in-home care network in the country.
“I want to thank our clients for inviting us into their homes and to assure them we will continue the compassionate and dependable care they have come to rely on,” Cannon said. “We are confident you will be pleased by the compassion and strategic systems in place that enables us to provide the best non-medical home care service in town.”
Along with personalized care, Home Instead Senior Care provides resources and materials to families in the community. These resources offer information or guidance on aging-related issues. Much of the material is free and available to anyone through the office website.
To learn more about Home Instead Senior Care, the resources available and employment opportunities, call the office at 256-929-6085or visit the website homeinstead.com/780.