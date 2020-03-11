Miss Leeds Area’s Outstanding Teen, Emma Terry, competed in the Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen (MAOT) competition this past weekend. Emma won 1st alternate, was voted co-Miss Congeniality. and placed as a preliminary winner in the evening wear and talent portion of the competition. She was awarded over $2k in cash scholarships as well as a $500 in-kind scholarship from Birmingham Dance Theatre. Emma has also received scholarship offers from several colleges including Auburn University $8k ($2k per year renewable); University of Alabama $8k ($2k per year renewable) and University of Montevallo $14k ($3,500 per year renewable).
“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped get me here. Your support and encouragement have meant the world to me. To all the volunteers who make this pageant run smoothly, thank you for making my last trip to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen a memorable one! I’m so thankful to the Lord above to have placed as first runner up to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen, Marcelle LeBlanc. Congratulations, Marcelle! I know you’re going to represent our state well and have an amazing year! Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen has developed me into the young woman I am today. Never in a million years did I think I could do any of the things I did this past weekend. It was the last weekend and it was the best weekend! So grateful for everything this program has done for me,” Emma shared on social media.