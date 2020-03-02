In a day and age where new business start-ups come and go, it is very refreshing to see a company who has been in business for 20 years and still thriving. Kut/Ups Hair & Nail Salon in Leeds is celebrating their 20th Anniversary in business with owners, Lois Love and Elaine Wallace still going strong.
These two girls began their business in February of 2000 with only $1000 and no clue about business. They both were single at the time and working to provide for their children. Lois and Elaine rented an old shotgun house on 9th Street. With plenty of hard work and help of their friends, this eyesore was quickly transformed into their first little salon. Kut/Ups outgrew the little shack so they moved up the block to a larger building that required the same tender loving care. Over the years, they added more stylists and moved to the space where Kut/Ups is now located at 1517 9th Street.
These two girls never imaged having a salon with as many as seven stations and two manicure tables. Lois and Elaine knew that they trusted God to use them, but never imagined to this extent. It’s not just a salon. It’s a place of friendship, community and ministry. They have been part of marriages, births, graduations and achievements as well as being a refuge and comfort for families who have experienced disappointment, devastation, death and divorce. Kut/Ups is more than just a salon, it’s an extension of family.
The passion of these two is to make Leeds a better place and help in a time of need. They have been involved with many non-profit organizations over the years and still, to this day, serve to the best of their ability. Kut/Ups holds food drives for Leeds Outreach, adopt a child for Christmas, partner with Back Pack Buddies for hygiene items, donate and volunteer with the Leeds City School System, assist Leeds Arts Council during plays, promote Leeds Historical Society and the list goes on.
Elaine is married now with two grown children and one grandchild. She and her husband love car shows. Lois is also married with two children and three grandchildren. She is a member of Leeds Dirt Dabbers Garden Club and also facilitates a Ladies small group at Eden Westside Baptist Church River Campus. Elaine and Lois continually give God the glory for their success, because they realize it’s all about serving people and loving them as Jesus would.
I have personally had the opportunity to get to know Lois over the past four years and her genuine enthusiasm for others is contagious. She always has a beautiful smile, never meets a stranger and truly has a heart for others.
“Our purpose is to serve others,” says Lois. “I’ve lived in Leeds my entire life, except for a few short years. This city has a big magnet in the center that draws people right back to it. I’ve been asked where I would want to retire to, if I could pick any place in the world, and I always respond with Leeds, Alabama. It’s Home!”
Elaine shared, “My favorite memory from the last 20 years is the day the squirrel got into the shop. One of the ladies asked if we had a pet squirrel when all of a sudden, the squirrel was running back and forth from the front of the shop to the back, between our legs, hitting the glass trying to escape. We had no idea where it came from. When it finally escaped through the front door, the squirrel ran across the street and just sat there looking back and wondering what just happened! It was so comical.”
Kut/Ups Hair & Nail Salon is a full service salon and open Tuesday through Saturday. Family haircare services include haircuts, clipper cuts, beard trims, color, highlights, lowlights, permanent waves, conditioning treatments and formal occasion styles as well as shampoo and set. Nail care services include manicures, OPI Gel polish manicures, acrylic nails (OPI Acrylic System), cuticle treatments, spa pedicures and polish changes. Kut/Ups also provides services for facial waxing. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (205) 699-6245.