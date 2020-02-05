Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday for the Right Stuff Bargain Center Winter Thrift Art Celebration celebrating their grand opening with new owners, Tim and Gleeda Alvis. This couple celebrated by offering 50% off everything in the store all day long as well as giveaways and prizes. People could register for an original Thomas Kinkade portrait that was given away later in the day. Roxanne Richardson with WDJC was there with a live radio remote broadcasting directly from the store for several hours. Lew Burdette with the Kings Home was part of the celebration. As the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce President, I was able to give Right Stuff a shout out on live radio while I was there. City Councilwoman, Linda Miller, came by to enjoy the celebration and was also able to promote the store on live radio.
New owner, Tim Alvis shared, “This event was held today to create excitement and we are not disappointed at all with the turnout. We are having crowds of people in all day long and are extremely pleased. Leeds people have been very supportive and pleasant to do business with and the community in general is very pleasant. I originally started in thrift retail 30 years ago in Midfield and have also worked in Alabaster, Huffman, Centerpoint and have lived in Trussville. Leeds is a pleasing and unique experience. After doing business in different five states, this is the nicest place to have a store and we really enjoy it here. The Mayor and the City Council have been very cooperative and easy to work with. It’s just a pleasure to do business in Leeds!”
This was the first ever Thrift Art Celebration in the history of thrift and the sidewalk was full of framed artwork and a great way to kick off the grand opening. Right Stuff has a huge inventory of art in additional to thousands of other items in all categories including clothing, jewelry and accessories, hats, scarves, shoes, furniture, home décor, dishes and housewares, exercise and workout equipment, golf clubs, bicycles and toys, baby items and equipment, books, computers, vintage and collectibles. Inventory includes gently used items, new closeouts that are purchased at big discounts to offer low pricing to the public. The store is neat, clean, items are well-marked and a wonderful staff is there to enhance your shopping experience. Also, over 1500 items are added to their inventory daily.
Gleeda expressed, “It has really been an overwhelming day today. We’ve had hundreds in the store and very thankful to everyone who has come out today to make our grand opening celebration a huge success!”
After Tim’s retirement from America’s Thrift Stores, Tim and Gleeda decided to launch their dream of owning their own store so the couple purchased Right Stuff Bargain Center last year. Their team has worked very hard to revamp the store and prepare for this grand opening. Many customers have made very positive comments and the Alvis’ are excited to serve the greater Leeds community.
Due to the Alvis’ love for the King’s Home and its rich history of helping those who are less fortunate, Right Stuff Bargain Center supports this wonderful ministry with every purchase and donation received. If you have any gently used items that you would like to donate, you may drop them off anytime during normal business hours.
Right Stuff Bargain Center is located at 7480 Parkway Drive, Suite 110 in the Leeds Commons Shopping Center and they are open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit their website at rightstuffbargaincenter.com. Also, regularly check out their Facebook page. Stop in to meet Tim and Gleeda and do some shopping soon. Right Stuff Bargain Center where shopping is a pleasure!