This past weekend was full of pageants and we want to congratulate the following ladies on their new titles: Maddie Cochran was crowned 2020 Miss Pell High, Lillie Switzer was named Miss Duran North, Lila Henderson for being chosen Junior Miss Panther Sweetheart and Baily Crump for winning Miss Panther Sweetheart.
Congratulations to the following students for signing to pursue collegiate athletic endeavors: Drew Wilson signed with Central Alabama Community College to play Baseball, Clayton Hildebrant signed with Middle Tennessee to play baseball, Jon David Freeman signed with Huntingdon to play football and Kelsey Watson signed with Central Alabama Community College to play Softball.
Congratulations to Connor Graben of Springville High School for being the winner of the 2019 DAR Good Citizen Essay Contest.
Congratulations to Hannah Maddox for being selected to participate in the State Superintendent's Visual Art Exhibit. The work will be on display at the Old Supreme Court Library at the State Capitol. The Secondary School Exhibit will be Feb. 3-21.