The School Board recognized teacher of the year Andrew Jackson and Schorette Emerich at the board meeting Tuesday night. Jackson won in the elementary division and Emerich won in the secondary division
Noosa Valley 3rd grade teacher Mrs. Lauren Brascho and Duran North teacher Mrs. Sondra Dile both received grants from the Alabama Power Foundation Classroom Program in the amount of $1,000 to utilize in their classrooms.
St. Clair County School Board recognized counselors for their diligent work seeing and caring for students at their February board meeting.
Duran North Junior High Archery placed 4th at the Pell City Regional Archery tournament. Tatiana Chaney took 1st place, and Kimberly Batson took 3rd place for Middle School division.
Congratulations to Cory Land and Ryan Summerlin of Moody High School for an undefeated wrestling season.