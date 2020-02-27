The Fall Semester 2019 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Martha Lavender. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List. The following students from St. Clair County made the list: Makayla Byrd, Arizona Ellis, Felicia Fleming, Lesley Lowery, Angel Wiggins, Logan Blain, Chesley Andrews, Mary Sparks, Trenton Bice, Heather Clark, Kori Gardner, Taylor Seawright, Benjamin Acton, Madison Brady, Jimmy Click, Benjamin Farris, Derick Foroutan, Brandon Holley, Avery Kelley, Elisabeth Lee, Charles Myles, Jarrad Pearsall, Robert Tarver, Derrick Thomas, Ashley Crawford, Savannah Whisnant and Justin Pickrell
The Fall Semester 2019 Dean’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Martha Lavender. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 (with all A’s and B’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the Dean’s List. The following students from St. Clair County made the list: Alana Hyatt, Douglas Layton, Lindsey Martin, Gracyn Mundy, Hallie Kate Smith, Madison Vann, Brittany Reaves, Brandy Casey, Abrianna Turner, Kenny Darity, Rodney Hood, Nathaniel Rembert, Deandre Varner, Kelly Walker, Shakur Young, Emily Legendre, Justin Blake, Karissa King, Laban Korir.
Congratulations to Walter M. Kennedy 4th graders from Mrs. Finerty’s class for winning the St. Clair County history fair. Joyce Chavez placed 1st, Brenon Saulter placed 2nd and Peyton Sipes placed 3rd.
Moody Middle School held their history fair Feb. 19. Dayja McClendon placed 1st, Lexi Hulsey took home 2nd place, Finn Downing came in 3rd and Emma Mullins received honorable mention.
Coosa Valley 4th graders participated in the St. Clair County History Project contest. First place went to Caden Sadder and his Eatonville project. Second prize went to Hadley Otwell and her project Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The third prize winner was Mackenzie Graves and the St. Vincent St. Clair Hospital. There were 6 honorable mention winners.
Odenville Intermediate School held their history fair Monday congratulations to Bella Turley for placing first, Malory Houts for placing second and Bailey Layfield for placing third.
Springville Jr. High School history fair winners included Adalyn Starling in first place, Braelyn Smith in second and Henley Green in third. Taking honorable mention, Bryce Garmon, Hayden Hopkins and Aubrey Bonner.