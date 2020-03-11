Congratulations to the following Springville Elementary students for being selected in the Youth Art Exhibition at the Birmingham Museum. The exhibition will be on display for the month of March at the museum. The Wilderness by Lucas Whitt (5th), The Zoo Lion by Greyson Rains (k), The Colorful Tiger: Amur Tiger by Drew Dixon (3rd), The Colorful Leaf by Eli Gipson (2nd).
Congratulations to Mitchell Gossett for signing with Point University to play football.
On March 7, over 415 students from seventeen counties participated in the UAB-CORD 2020 Central Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Duran North Junior High had six students attend the event with projects in various categories: Kathryn McKelvey and Ruthie Courson competed in Behavioral and Social Sciences, Mackenzie Goulet and Lilly Switzer competed in Physical Sciences, and Chloe Joiner and Gavin Warren competed in Mathematics and Computer Sciences. The students who placed in the top three of each category are invited to move on to the state level which will be held in Huntsville on March 26th and 27th. Lilly Switzer placed first and Chlore Joiner placed 3rd in their subject area while Gavin Warren received an Honorable Mention. Congratulations to all of the students who attended the event, and the hard work that was shown in their work.
Congratulations to the Pell City JV soccer team for their division win at the Sylacauga soccer challenge this weekend.
Congratulations to the Springville Middle School softball team for winning the St. Clair County softball tournament.