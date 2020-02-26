The Pell City Line Dancers are preparing for “Dancing with our Stars,” this year in conjunction with the The Children’s Advocacy Center of St. Clair County.
The event will be held at CEPA in Pell City on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $30 at the door. All proceeds go to The Children’s Advocacy Center.
We are going camping this year at Camp Dancing Star. Campfire stew and hot dogs will be served at 6:00 p.m. and dancing will begin at 7 p.m.
In 2019, the Pell City Line Dancers raised $21,700 for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department for Project Lifesaver for Alzheimer’s patients and body cameras.
“Hopefully, with your support, you can help us reach our goal,” said Doris Munkus, organizer for the event. “Thank you and/or your organization for any support you can give the The Children’s Advocacy Center.”
If you would like to donate, a representative of Pell City Line Dancers can pick up check/cash or mail to Pell City Line Dancers, P. O. Box 107, Pell City, AL 35125; phone number 205-473-4063; email address: dorito30711@gmail.com. A receipt will be provided for each donation.