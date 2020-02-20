You've got to file a tax return. But do-it-yourself software can be confusing. Paying for the service may cost more than you can afford. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide can help.
Last year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in Pell City prepared 150 returns free of charge for local residents. The program is offered at 9 sites in the greater Birmingham commuting area, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations. This year the tax center in Pell City has moved to a new location, the Pell City Municipal Complex at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
“City Manager Brian Muenger has graciously offered this new space which we hope will be more convenient for our clients”, stated Penny McPherson, location coordinator for the site. “We are grateful for the support of the city and St. Simon Peter Episcopal church members who established and have volunteered at the tax center since 2016.”
The new space is located across the lobby from the Pell City Library in the Municipal Complex. Volunteers will accept appointments for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 9. The deadline for filing federal and state returns is April 15. To schedule an appointment call the new telephone number, 205-362-0280. Volunteers will answer the phone during working hours. Messages left at this numbers after hours will be handled as quickly as possible.
“The IRS requires that each taxpayer provide a valid photo ID and Social Security card prior to filing. The majority of our returns can be electronically filed which results in quicker receipt of refunds, especially for those choosing direct deposit of the refund. If a client owes taxes, he or she has the option of mailing a check for the taxes owed or having the amount debited from their bank account on a chosen date”, explained Wayne Wilcox, tax counselor. “We ask all clients to bring last year's return along with all income and deductible expense documentation for 2019.”
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide in 2019 received $1.6 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Credits (EITC). They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans. The program is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.