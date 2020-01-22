A mother and two of her teenage children were found stabbed to death inside their home on Roy Lackey Lane in Talladega County early this morning. Victims have been identified as 36-year-old Holli Durham, 13-year-old Branson Durham and 13-year-old Jusdeph Durham. 16-year-old Landon Durham, who is currently in custody and being charged with capital murder in the connection to the murder of his mother and brothers.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Talladega County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at talladegasheriff.com.
