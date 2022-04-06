The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds celebrated the re-Grand Opening with Workout Anytime Leeds with a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 28. The business has expanded with their new facility in the Leeds Commons Shopping Center located at 7480 Parkway Drive just a couple of doors down from their old location. Pictured, from left, Steven Weems — Leeds First Baptist, Holly Muir, Rachel Borrello – WA General Manager, Steven Elliott – WA Owner, Jalil Nance — WA, Sandra McGuire — Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, Randell Pickering — Mills Pharmacy. Photo Courtesy of Dona Bonnett.
Workout Anytime in Leeds holds ribbon cutting
