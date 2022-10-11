Woodmen Life held its grand opening in Pell City on Tuesday with the Chamber of Commerce.
Woodmen Life is a not-for-profit financial services organization that was originally founded in Omaha, Nebraska. It has been an organization operating within Alabama since 1891.
“We’re really proud of that, for being a really stable, conservative organization. We believe in country, family, community and giving back,” said Philip Robertson, community outreach leader.
This is the first location to officially open in St. Clair County. Robertson said their belief system just does better in smaller towns. They chose to open in Pell City because it’s a growing area, but still small enough to really fit the culture of the organization.
“We really embrace small towns and what they need in schools, parks, municipalities and first responders,” said Robertson.
He said they are most well known for their patriotism and activities such as presenting flags to scouts, parks or anything considered not-for-profit or nonprofit.
Woodmen Life sponsors the Special Olympics in Alabama, St. Jude’s, Wishes for Warriors and other organizations.
Robertson said the organization has hiring opportunities for those in the area and they are actively looking to recruit.
Woodmen Life is located at 3440 Martin St. S. Its hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
