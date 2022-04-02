WellWay Wellness Center and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening on March 26. The business moved into its new location at 422 Martin St. S in Pell City last summer. They celebrated new business and expanding the center.
WellWay, primarily a health food store, carries items such as vitamins, natural medicinal products, CBD, organic personal care and beauty products and groceries for healthier eating.
The Wellway Wellness Center now consists of juice therapy by Quite Naturally Wellness, mini Reiki sessions by Alchemy Healing Touch, WellWay Whole Health Shoppe and Harrison Sports Chiropractic.
The WellWay will hold a customer appreciation day every first Tuesday of the month. According to WellWay partner and owner of Quite Naturally Wellness, Regina Davis, the idea behind expanding business operations was to invite the community in and help them see how easy it is to start living healthy.
Davis said products and services offered at the center can be extremely beneficial when paired with proper doctor’s visits, working out and healthy eating. She said she was most excited for the opening of the juice therapy bar, which she believes will be important in contributing to healthier habits within the community.
